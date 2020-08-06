GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County council has approved spending $2 million of federal funds to help families afford childcare this fall.
This comes as it becomes less and less likely that students will be attending school in-person five days a week this fall.
Here's how the money, which comes from the county's CARES Act funding, will be spent:
- $1.3m to provider support
- $375k to essential worker scholarships
- $140k to enrichment programming
- other assists
The biggest portion will go to childcare providers to help cover additional staffing, building upgrades, internet improvements and COVID-19 expenses.
Another $375,000 will be awarded as $1,000 scholarships to families to help cover the cost of childcare.
Those who qualify are essential workers and county or school district employees who make less than $65,000 a year.
Families at 300% FPL, which is $75,000 for a family of four.
County documents say the money for providers is also meant to resources so they can help students who may be doing virtual learning at the facility.
The county is working with Greenville First Steps to distribute the funds.
Childcare providers and families seeking scholarships can apply here.
The county is hosting a press conference at 10 a.m. this morning. Keep checking back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.