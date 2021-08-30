COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Midlands is mourning the loss of another high-school athlete.
Donadrian Robinson, a senior at W.J. Keenan High School, died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 28, according to a statement made by Richland County School District One. Robinson was a member of the football team.
“We are saddened about the tragic loss of one of our students. Donadrian Robinson, a senior at W.J. Keenan High School, died unexpectedly Saturday. Donadrian was a member of the W.J. Keenan Raiders football team. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the students, faculty and staff at W.J. Keenan. The district’s Crisis Team will be at the school tomorrow to provide counseling, assistance and support as needed."
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, a student-athlete named Jack Alkhatib died after he collapsed.
MORE NEWS: Red Cross: More volunteers needed as crews set up shelters in Gulf Coast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.