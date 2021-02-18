GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- More than 3,000 students in Greenville County Schools have signed up to do virtual learning again in the fall.
Spokesperson Tim Waller said they'll offer more enrollment windows closer to the start of the fall semester and they expect the number of virtual students to increase.
"We understand that this is a changing landscape so we’ll make adjustments as we go," Waller said.
Currently about a quarter of the district's students are in the virtual academy. If the enrollment total were to stay at 3,000 then just 4% of the county's students would be online next fall.
We spoke with several families currently in the virtual program and most say they haven't ruled out re-enrolling for next fall, but it's too early to make a decision now.
"It's February. We don't know what to expect in August," said Diehl, whose children are in fifth and seventh grade. "I'm glad they did an early registration, but we're not ready to make that decision at this point. I mean I want to really try to have my kids back into some sort of normal routine."
But Valerie Rasmussen said she was ready to re-enroll, then found out her child's special education courses were no longer being offered.
It's one of the changes the district is making for next fall.
"The Virtual Program will not be offered for Specialized/Magnet programs such as Charles Townes Center, Language Immersion, preschool programming or the most intensive special education services, typically referred to as self-contained programming," the district said in a press release last month.
Rasmussen said her son, who is autistic and in the first grade, is doing better in the program than he was in a traditional classroom. Now he's learning above his grade level.
"They have been providing absolutely outstanding virtual services this year," she said. "My son has been thriving and it's thanks in no small part to them and their efforts."
Rasmussen is asking the district to bring the program back. She's also started an online petition. You can find it by clicking here.
