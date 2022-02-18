Anderson County arrests

Christy Helton, Erika Case, Patrick Robbins (Anderson County Sheriff's Office/February 18, 2022). 

 Anderson County Sheriff's Office
ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - There people were arrested after deputies conducted a traffic stop in Piedmont, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. 
 
Deputies say on Tuesday, Feb. 15, they conducted a traffic stop near Assembly Drive and Highway 153. 
 
According deputies, during the traffic stop they seized Distribution weight of fentanyl as well as methamphetamine. 
 
According to the Sheriff's Office, Christy Helton was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Erika D. Case was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl, and Patrick M. Robbins was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl. 
 

