PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies charged three men after a man was found shot to death in the yard of a Liberty home, according to the Pickens County Coroner's Office.
Steven Wayne Kneece, 31, was found with a gunshot wound at a home along Stewart Gin Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, according to Coroner Kandy Kelley.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said after investigating, detectives learned Kneece arrived to the home with three other men. Kneece and the three acquaintances approached a fifth man, saying he owed them money. An altercation began which led to Kneece being shot.
We're told the fifth man tried to escape the area in a car but was shot at by the three acquaintances. Deputies were able to quickly locate the fifth man who fled at a nearby residence.
The sheriff's office said the following three people were arrested due to their actions following the shooting death Stephen Kneece:
- Nicholas Dale Owens, 22, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and obstruction of justice.
- Dalton Lee Russell, 22, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
- Jeremy Lee Basquette, 29, has been charged with attempted murder.
A fourth suspect, Rickey Wayne Green Jr., 26, remains wanted in connection with this incident. He faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and obstruction of justice.
