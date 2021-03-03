HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Marshals Service - Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF) tracked and located three abducted children across two states.
According to USMS Headquarters, on March 1, the Hendersonville Police Department requested the U.S. Marshals' assistance with locating a mother and three abducted children, ages 3, 2, and 10.
Officials say the mother, 25-year-old Delany Jo Spradlin, was ordered to not have unsupervised contact with the children after an investigation discovered child abuse and neglect. Spradlin ignored the order and abducted the children and fled.
On March 3, deputies located Spradlin and the three missing children in Johnson City, Tennessee. Spradlin was arrested and transported to the local jail, where she is awaiting extradition back to Hendersonville, NC.
Deputies say the missing children were recovered and returned to the protection of the Henderson County Department of Child Services.
