SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for Spartanburg District 7 confirmed Wednesday that three classes of students have been quarantined and on remote learning after two staff members at Drayton Mills Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.
District spokesperson Beth Lancaster said 44 people total, 43 students and one additional staff member, are part of the quarantine. They will be out of the building until October 21 and learning remotely until they return.
MORE NEWS - GCS sets tentative date to get elementary students back in class for in-person learning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.