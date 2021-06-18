EDEN, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead and two remain missing after a group floating a North Carolina river on inflatable tubes went over a dam.
Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said Thursday that a group of nine people were tubing on the Dan River and went over a Duke Energy dam in Eden around sunset Wednesday.
Four people were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that Cates said were not life-threatening. Two more remained missing Thursday night.
Cates did not release the identities of the three people who died.
