COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The US Attorney’s Office said Thursday that three people from the Upstate were among seven indicted for what investigators called a money laundering scheme that involved funds from the Paycheck Protection Program.
"Taxpayer funds from the Paycheck Protection Program were supposed to keep businesses open and provide money for workers during these difficult times," said Jody Norris, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Columbia Field Office, in a news release. "These subjects allegedly schemed and stole money meant for our fellow citizens in need. The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to seek out and arrest others who commit these despicable COVID related crimes."
Per the indictments, these suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering:
- Henry Duffield, 58, of Belton, South Carolina
- Jeremy Brandon Latourneau, 43, of Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Derick Keane, 43, of Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Lauren Marcel Duhart, 34, of Stonecrest, Georgia
- Joshua Bernard Smith, 39, of McDonough, Georgia
- Steve Ronald Lewis, 43, of Snellville, Georgia
- Christopher J. Agard, 41, of Marietta, Georgia
They are accused of laundering more than $750,000 of fraudulently obtained funds, including over $390,000 from a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan. The defendants used a variety of methods to launder the money, including laundering the money through a casino. The indictment also said agents seized more than $2.1 million from twelve different bank accounts allegedly associated with the fraud scheme.
The indictment accuses Agard os using his business, Wild Stylz Entertainment, LLC, to launder the proceeds of fraud schemes. As part of the scheme, Duffield, who was recruited by Lewis, is accused of allowing Agard to transfer $378,000 of fraud proceeds from the Wild Stylz business account to be deposited into Duffield’s business account. In return, investigators said Duffield received a portion of the proceeds. After the proceeds were deposited, Latourneau, and Keane are accused of withdrawing the money from Duffield’s account by converting $200,000 in business checks to chips at a casino. After gambling for less than two hours, the suspects cashed out from the casino and left with $198,750 in cash, per the indictment.
The indictment also alleges that in May 2020 Agard submitted a fraudulent Wild Stylz PPP loan application that he used to collect a loan of more than $395,000 from federal funds that were put aside as part of the CARES Act to help small businesses struggling amid the pandemic. Agard is then accused of disseminated the fraudulently obtained money to the other suspects in various ways.
The US Attorney’s Office said the case spun off from another Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation targeting high-level heroin and methamphetamine traffickers in Greenville in which eight people were indicted.
