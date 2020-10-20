GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office said a deputy struck by a vehicle after a traffic stop led to a physical confrontation between the deputy and a person in the stopped car.
It happed around 3 p.m. on I-85 North near White Horse Road.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office said one person in the car got into a physical altercation with two deputies.
During the scuffle, another passing vehicle hit the suspects' car, injuring both deputies and the driver and a passenger of the suspects' vehicle.
At that time, a third responding deputy also struck the suspect's vehicle and the deputy driving that car was injured as well.
All three deputies were taken to Greenville Memorial hospital and both people from the suspects' vehicle were taken into custody and also transported to the hospital.
There is no word on the conditions of the deputies involved at this time.
I-85 North was shut down near Exit 44 as troopers investigate the wrecks.
No other details were immediately available.
