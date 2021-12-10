ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Three men have been arrested for their involvement in vehicle break-ins at a car dealership, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Shannon Dale Ashworth, 28-year-old Andretti Rashard Goss, and 26-year-old Rodriqus Rashun Watson were arrested in the car dealership's parking lot.
Deputies say they responded to the car lot on Clemson Boulevard for a reported burglar alarm activation. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the men and detained them.
According to deputies, following further investigation it was determined that the men had been entering vehicles located at the rear of the dealership and removing items from them. The vehicle the men arrived in was previously reported as stolen, says deputies.
Ashworth, Goss, and Watson have been booked into the Anderson County Detention Center and are each charged with three counts of breaking into motor vehicles, says deputies.
They also say Watson was charged with receiving stolen goods, value $10,0000 or greater. Additional charges may follow completion of the investigation.
