GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- On Friday morning, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced that three men were sentenced to 30 years each for charges related to a series of armed robberies.
Raheem Markevious Lukie, 28, Kevis Trai Hawkins, 26, and Ry’shed Dramon Lukie, 27, each pleaded guilty on Thursday. Their charges including kidnapping, attempted murder, assault and battery, armed robbery and weapons charges.
The charges come from a string of at least five armed robberies that took place in December 2019. The armed robberies happened across the Upstate and involved businesses such as Quickway in Abbeville, Quick Credit in Greenwood and Lee's Nail Salon in Greenwood. The armed robberies involved dozens of victims, including a child under the age of 10. The victims were held at gunpoint while the three men stole everything of value that they processed.
Stumbo said in a press release, “I couldn’t be more pleased to send three violent criminals to long prison sentences during our first week of court operations resuming. Our law-abiding citizens, including children in this case, deserve better than armed criminals traumatizing them with the selfish acts committed here. We hope this sends a clear message that we will not tolerate this type of violent behavior in our communities any longer.”
