Sparta, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, the United States Geological Survey reported three more earthquakes in the same area that suffered a magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Sunday.
These smaller quakes measured a 2.0, 2.2 and 2.2 respectively.
All three quakes were once again centered near Sparta, North Carolina. The first quake on Monday was felt around 1:05 a.m. while second and third happened at 3:42 a.m. and 6:10 a.m.
So far, no one in the Upstate has reported feeling the quake. This marks a drastic change from Sunday where many in the Upstate and Western North Carolina reported feeling the tremors from Sunday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
As far as if any more aftershocks are expected, the USGS says that over the next week, there's a 4% chance of one or more aftershocks that are larger than 5.1.
