SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said an investigation is underway after a cockfighting event was discovered on Monday evening.
Deputies said they were called to an address on Glen Drive near Greer and that several people in the front yard began to run off when the arriving deputy pulled into the driveway.
That deputy reported seeing blood on the ground, a cockpit, hook-shaped razor blades on the grounds, and several chickens with blood on them.
The deputy called for an animal control officer to respond and they then found a dead chicken and more wounded chickens.
Deputies found one man hiding under a truck on the property and later found another man in hiding on the grounds.
One of the men reportedly admitted that he had followed a co-worker to the residence at that cockfighting had been going on, according to an incident report.
James Nelson with Spartanburg County Environmental Control said three people were cited after their investigation. Two were cited for cockfighting and conspiracy and the third was also cited for cockfighting. Cockfighting is a misdemeanor and conspiracy is a felony under state law.
Nelson said chickens are exempt from the state's animal cruelty law so the roosters' owner was not required to surrender the birds.
