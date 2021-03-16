COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three more ex-South Carolina law enforcement officers have been sentenced to federal prison following an FBI operation in which agents posed as Mexican drug cartel members.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina announced Monday that two former Orangeburg County deputies and a former Springfield police officer have been sentenced on charges of conspiracy to defraud.
Prosecutors previously said that FBI wiretaps and videos showed the officers agreed to use patrol cars in uniform and accept payment to "guard" fake truckloads of drugs they were told were traveling through Orangeburg.
