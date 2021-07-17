Virus Outbreak Runaway Lawmakers

FILE - In this Thursday, July 8, 2021 file photo, Texas Rep. Chris Turner, D-Arlington, speaks as the Democratic members of the Texas House gather after a recess in the opening day of a special session in Austin, Texas. Three of the Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stymie a Republican-backed effort to impose broad new voting restrictions have tested positive for COVID-19, the Texas House's Democratic caucus said Saturday, July 17, 2021. “This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions,” caucus Chairman Chris Turner said in the statement, adding that the caucus was conferring with health experts in Texas to get additional guidance. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

 Eric Gay

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three of the Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stymie a Republican-backed effort to impose new voting restrictions have tested positive for COVID-19 in the nation's capital. Texas House’s Democratic Caucus Director Phillip Martin said Saturday that all three were fully vaccinated. He declined to release their names or conditions. Two of the lawmakers were among a group that met with Vice President Kamala Harris, but were not in close contact with Harris, according to a spokesperson for the vice president. Republicans and others criticized the Democrats after a photo showed them on a charter flight to Washington without masks, though masks aren't required on private flights. Martin said everyone on the flight was fully vaccinated.

