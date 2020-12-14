EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday night, Easley, Spartanburg, and Greenville's city councils all have mask ordinances on their meeting agendas.
If Easley passes it's ordinance, it will be the first time for the city. Back in July, the council passed an ordinance encouraging people to wear masks, but it was not a requirement.
Greenville and Spartanburg will consider extending ordinances that are already in place.
Upstate counties have been seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
