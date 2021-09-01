LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Three Upstate school are going to transition into virtual learning beginning Friday, according to the Laurens County School District 55.
Virtual learning will lasts Friday, September 3 through Thursday, September 9, says the district.
LCSD 55 says the affected campuses include Gray Court-Owings School, Hickory Tavern School, and Laurens District 55 High School. Students at the district's remaining six schools will continue with their normal face-to-face instruction schedule unless otherwise notified.
According to LCSD 55, Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas says the decision was made after careful consideration, consulting with SCDHEC, and closely monitoring the numbers of positive Covid-19 cases, and required quarantines.
The School District says students will receive live instruction via Google Classroom if their teachers are able to do so. For teachers who are unable to provide live instruction due to being ill, student assignments will be posted, says LCSD 55.
LCSD 55 also says students at the three schools will receive bagged meals on Thursday that will include food for three day.
"We remain committed to the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Deep cleaning will take place in the schools while the buildings are vacant, said Thomas.
The School District also mentions students and staff who are out of school for isolation or quarantine should not attend any school activities or events until the isolation or quarantine period has ended.
