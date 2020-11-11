Election 2020 South Carolina

Voters wait for the polls to open on Election Day, at Sunrise Presbyterian Church Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Sullivan's Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

 Mic Smith

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Several dozen South Carolina Republican lawmakers are voicing support for Attorney General Bill Barr’s green light to federal prosecutors.

Barr authorized U.S. attorneys to pursue any “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities, if they exist, before the presidential election is certified.

There has been no evidence of widespread fraud.

In a letter obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, 30 GOP members of the state House say they “write with concern over the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. They're not casting doubt on South Carolina's election processes, but they say they worry about potential fraud in other states.

Copyright 2020 Associate Press. All rights reserved.

