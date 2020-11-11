COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Several dozen South Carolina Republican lawmakers are voicing support for Attorney General Bill Barr’s green light to federal prosecutors.
Barr authorized U.S. attorneys to pursue any “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities, if they exist, before the presidential election is certified.
There has been no evidence of widespread fraud.
In a letter obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, 30 GOP members of the state House say they “write with concern over the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. They're not casting doubt on South Carolina's election processes, but they say they worry about potential fraud in other states.
