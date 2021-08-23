DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A grocery shopper in the Upstate won a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $300,000 last Friday, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The lottery said the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Ingles on East Main Street in Duncan on Friday, Aug. 20.
The ticket matched all five numbers for a prize of $100,000 and the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, to see prize multiplied to $300,000.
