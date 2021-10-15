Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
320 apartments coming to Pelham & Haywood intersection
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Crews are busy clearing 19 acres of woods to make way for another apartment complex in Greenville. A developer has plans to build 320 units at the intersection of Pelham and Haywood Roads.
We looked through county land records dating back to 1939 when the Adams family came to own the land.
It was in the family up until 2019. Now Dominion Realty Partners plans to use the land to build Adams Hill Apartments.
The 320 units will be" high-end" with large kitchen islands, oversized windows, sliding glass doors, private unit balconies and keyless unit entry, according to a press release from DRP. The complex will also have a pool, activity lawn, clubhouse, game room and fitness studio.
"I think putting apartments there will be really pretty because this is a very popular area to have apartments, to live, because downtown is literally not that far from here," said Rebecca Dilger, who works across from the site.
Adams Hill is the highest point in the city and it sits at one of the area's busiest intersections. The city gives it an "F" for traffic flow during peak times.
Some are concerned it will get worse.
"It's a busy intersection. We've got lots of cars going through," said Luke Gfller. "It's just going to make things busier and crazier."
The developer's plans were scaled back to limit the impact on traffic. The final drawings have 130 fewer units, but not Gfller is not convinced it will make a difference.
"Sounds like it's not going to be an intersection I want to go through any time soon," he said.
For Dilger the tradeoff is worth it -- she knows how tight the housing market is in Greenville.
"I'm going to have to move in there because I'm actually looking for a place," she said.
The project will create 500 jobs for 23 months, according to the press release. The first units will be ready to rent in spring 2023.
