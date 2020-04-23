ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) - The state of Georgia announced 36 new deaths from coronavirus complications on Thursday, just one day before Gov. Brian Kemp is allowing several types of businesses to reopen in the state.
As of Thursday, there were 21,512 confirmed cases of the virus, with 4,069 people in the hospital, and 872 deaths.
On Monday, Gov. Kemp announced that these types of businesses can begin to reopen on Friday:
- Gyms
- Fitness centers
- Bowling alleys
- Barbers
- Body art studios
- Nail care artists
- Cosmetologists
- Hair designers
- Aestheticians and their respective schools
- Massage therapists
