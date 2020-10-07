Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This weekend, motorcycle enthusiast will gather at Harley-Davidson of Greenville for one of their year's biggest fundraisers.
This year marks the 3rd annual ride for Breast Cancer Awareness
Organizers have been raising money for the last six weeks to bring attention to Breast Cancer Awareness with a goal of raising $15,000.
On Sunday, October 11, riders will partake in their annual ride to support the efforts.
Registration for the ride will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with a $20 registration fee per rider, $10 per passenger. Kick stands up at 10 a.m.
Organizers say a free pancake breakfast will be available during the registration period and Hot Dogs and Chili will be available upon return.
Vendors will be on hand and a raffle will take place.
Riders are asked to wear pink and to deck their bikes out in pink. Organizers said, "The rider with the most PINK support on will receive a special prize, so will the bike that comes dressed to the nines in PINK."
All proceeds from the ride will benefit the Cancer Society of Greenville County.
For more on the ride, click here.
