ASHLAND, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.2 earthquake has rattled the San Francisco Bay Area. The Monday earthquake’s epicenter was in Ashland, a community in Alameda County 15 miles south of Oakland. Communities south of San Francisco — across the bay from Ashland — felt the quake. A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported in near Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.
