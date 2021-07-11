A vehicle stands in the loading zone outside the Maven Hotel Sunday, July 11, 2021, in lower downtown Denver. Authorities said four people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a "report of a suspicious occurrence” at the downtown Denver hotel, which is located near Coors Field, the site of Major League Baseball's 2021 All-Star Game. Denver police said officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the hotel on Friday night. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)