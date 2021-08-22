CRUSO, NC (FOX Carolina) - One of the hardest hit places from the flooding in Haywood County was the Laurel Bank Campground in the community of Cruso.

The campground has been around for more than 50 years and is open each year from May 1 to Oct. 15.

But following Tropical Storm Fred and that major flooding, the owners don't know if the campground will ever be able to reopen again.

The videos and images from the campground currently show a completely different world than what the McArthur family is used to.

"You're not going to believe it, everything has changed you're not going to recognize it and you don't. I've been on this land for 40 years," said Ashely McArthur, who's family owns and operates the campground.

"Life is definitely going to change, but we're getting through it and we will get through it," said Adam Pressley, a family friend who lives just off the property.

Owner and Operator Sherrie McArthur remembers taking as many of the people at the campground to the pavilion on Tuesday, their highest point and evacuation area.

McArthur says she even almost lost her life that night, if it weren't for a friend being in the right place at the right time.

"I had knee-high muck boots on. And those things filled up with water and I did not know Joe was right there behind me and if he had not grabbed my arm I would have washed away," she said.

About 25 people were at the campground when the storm rolled through.

"It came in so quick. 14, more than 14 were saved but 4 were lost. We couldn't act quick enough," said Ashley.

"We lost 4 of my people," added Sherrie.

Four who have been confirmed to die in the flooding before Sunday were Franklin McKenzie, Husband and Wife Frank and Charlene Mungo, and Judy Mason.

Mason's Daughter Naomi Ruth Haney tells us her mom was young at heart and loved living at the campground for the last six summers.

"She loved it, she loved being beside that river never knowing that that river would be what took her," she said.

A fifth victim, Frank Lauer Sr., was found and identified Sunday.

The McArthur's say he lived about half a mile away from the campground.

A GoFundMe has been started to help raise money for clean up efforts and for the people who lost everything in the campground, you can find GoFundMe if you click here.