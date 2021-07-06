SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A fire official says four more victims have been be found in the rubble at the site of the Florida condominium collapse, bringing the death toll to 36. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told families that the number of bodies recovered Tuesday — eight total — are the highest in one day since the collapse on June 24. Officials overseeing the search seem increasingly somber about the prospects for finding anyone alive. They said Tuesday that crews have detected no new signs of life in the rubble nearly two weeks after the disaster struck at the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies victim of deadly Six Mile house fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.