HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassment. The lawsuits were filed Thursday night. They came hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the 25-year-old quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages. Watson has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately. He said in a Tuesday statement that he looks forward to clearing his name. His attorney and agent have not responded to subsequent requests for comment.
4 more women sue Texans QB Watson for sex assault
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular Stories
- By CHRISTOPHER WEBER, Associated Press
- Posted
Chandler Street village — a community of 39 tiny homes for homeless people in Los Angeles — was developed and funded by the city as part of an emergency response to its worsening homelessness crisis.
- By MICHELLE LIU Associated Press/Report for America
- Updated
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has given key approval to a bill allowing people to openly carry guns. Members voted 82-33 in favor of the so-called open-carry bill.
- Dal Kalsi, Ted Phaeton
- Updated
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Moderna said it has entered phase 2 of 3 of its trial to test a COVID-19 vaccine for children. Currently, children under 16 are ineligible to receive vaccines in most cases, but clinical trials are underway to determine how COVID-19 vaccines would impact the a…
- Kendra Kent, Nicole Papay, Kylee Miller, Bob Trihy
- Updated
The National Weather Service has canceled a tornado watch for all Upstate counties and Elbert County, GA. Earlier tornado warnings for Spartanburg & Cherokee counties have also been canceled. There have been no confirmed reports of tornadoes in the area.
- Anisa Snipes
- Updated
ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville Coroner's Office is investigating a boating accident that left one teen dead Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.