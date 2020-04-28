RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) There are only four counties in North Carolina that have yet to report a coronavirus case, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
As of 11 a.m. on April 28, NCDHHS said 9,568 individuals have tested positive for the virus, while 342 people have unfortunately passed away.
Hyde, Avery, Yancey and Swain counties are the only counties without a reported case or virus-related death. Graham County health officials announced their first case on April 26.
NCDHHS says they've completed 112,752 tests at their state laboratories as well as those reported by participating hospitals and commercial labs.
463 people are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment.
Mecklenburg County continues to see the highest number of cases in the state, with 1,519 and 43 deaths.
For more information on COVID-19 in North Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
