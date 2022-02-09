COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says four people were potentially exposed to a horse that tested positive for rabies.
According to DHEC, the horse was found near Thrush Road and Martin Towne Road in Ninety Six. The horse was taken to DHEC's lab for testing on Friday, Feb. 4, and the rabies confirmed on Monday, Feb. 7.
DHEC says livestock is susceptible to rabies and livestock with USDA approved rabies vaccinations should be vaccinated.
Cattle and horses, however, are the most frequently reported infected livestock species.
'Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal. It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader in a press release.
If anyone has come in contact with this horse or another animal that might have rabies, contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenwood office at 864- 227-5915 during normal business hours between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
