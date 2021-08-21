HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officials with Haywood County Emergency Management confirmed that four people remain unaccounted for after severe flooding in the county on Tuesday.
According to a release, four people have been confirmed dead and have been identified.
Emergency Management officials identified the victims as 86-year-old Frank Mungo, 68-year-old Franklin McKenzie, 73-year-old Judy Mason, and 83-year-old Charlene Mungo. They add that all of the victims are from Cruso.
Officials say that heavy equipment teams are moving into the area. Those teams are working to clean debris piles.
The Western North Carolina Flooding Home Cleanup Hotline number is 828-222-3975.
Residents are encouraged to document as much as possible before they clean the debris from their property. This documentation will help officials make complete damage assessments.
Officials ask residents to not pile debris into state roads. They say it could block access to rescue vehicles and other essential traffic.
Residents who want to access active search areas must present identification before entering restricted areas.
The emergency center at Tuscola High School is now closed. Anyone that still needs shelter should contact the Storm-Assistance Helpline number.
Storm-Assistance Helpline: 828-356-2022.
The hotline is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, residents can call the hotline from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those needing assistance after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday can call 828-452-6666.
The type of assistance that is available through the helpline includes:
- Missing person information
- Food, housing assistance
- Special needs assistance
- Volunteer or donation opportunities
- Other storm-related needs
People can visit the following locations to donate items to the relief effort:
- Helping Haywood: 289 Industrial Park Drive Waynesville
- HCC Small Business Building: 144 Industrial Park Drive
- Please do not take donations to Bethel Baptist. There is no space left.
People can visit the following locations to receive assistance:
- Bethel Baptist Church: 5868 Pigeon Rd, Canton, NC 28716 - clothing, children’s clothing, food, water, toiletries
- Canton First Baptist Church: 74 Academy Street Waynesville - food, water, toiletries
- Faith Community Church: 289 Industrial Drive Waynesville - food, water, toiletries
Those impacted by the storm can receive meals at Bethel Baptist Church. The church is located at 5868 Pigeon Rd, Canton, NC 28716.
More news: Police: Buildings, vehicles shot with BB guns along Stone Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.