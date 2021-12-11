BELTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The tornadoes that tore through six states last night impacted some residents from the Upstate area.
A man named Todd Smith, from Belton, says he and his friends went up to Tiptonville, Tennessee for a fun duck hunting weekend.
However, they were quickly caught up in a whirlwind nightmare.
In a phone interview, Smith said they were in their hotel room room sleeping when a roaring sound was heard, and the wind around them picked up dramatically.
He said around 8:30 last night, they thought they heard a freight train outside. They dove to the ground as the wind and flying debris ripped their door off its hinges.
"By the time we got on the floor it was on top of us," said Smith. "Didn't know if it was the end of it...or what was going to happen."
The tornado ripped through the area at the Cypress Point Resort, part of system tearing through six states.
Smith said for hours cries for help rang out. He and his friends spent the night helping dig people out from under debris. Thankfully, he says everyone they encountered had minor injuries.
"We was lucky. After we knew everybody was ok, all four of us went back into our room and thanked God...for letting us still be here today. It was so lucky," said Smith.
Smith says everyone at the resort was moved to a local high school, but he and his friends are uncertain on how to get back home to the Upstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.