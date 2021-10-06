GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The 40th annual Fall for Greenville kicks-off this Thursday!
The event and staple in downtown Greenville will run from Thursday, Oct. 7 - Sunday, Oct. 10.
Patrons will enjoy three different concerts Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the Vilai Harrington & the Hamptones, the Tall Tall Trees at 7 p.m. and The Lone Bellow at 8:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
Friday’s festival kicks-off at noon and ends at 10 p.m., Saturday’s festival begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. and Sunday’s festival is from noon until 7 p.m.
Patrons will also get a taste from one of the 45 food vendors participating this year and have a sip from the more than 14 beer selections and more than 50 wine selections.
The event is also family friendly with a kid’s area with rides and activities for all ages that include a fun slide, swings, a Toddler Town and a wacky slide!
To buy tickets and find out more about the annual festival, click here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.