ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville said with the help of 411 tips sent through text, a man has been arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges.
Robert Charles Banks Jr., who had five outstanding warrants, was located by police with the help of Tip2APD, according to the police department. The five outstanding warrants were the following:
- Failing to appear in court on charges of Trafficking Opium/Heroin
- Failing to appear in court on Trafficking in Methamphetamine x2
- Failing to appear in court on Felony Larceny
- Failing to appear in court on Resisting Arrest x2
- Failing to appear in court on Driving while License Revoked x2
Police said Banks Jr. was charged with three more additional drug related charges and 27.1 grams of Fentanyl, 14 grams of Marijuana, and $1,446 in cash was seized during his arrest.
The department charged Banks Jr. with level II trafficking in opium, possession with the intent to sell a schedule II substance, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school.
Banks is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $220,000 secured bond.
