COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced 237 new coronavirus cases in the state and 8 additional deaths as of Sunday afternoon.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have the virus in South Carolina to 5,490 and those who have died to 174.
Officials say six elderly individuals and two middle-aged people unfortunately passed away as a result of contracting the virus. Two of the elderly individuals and one of the middle-aged individuals were from Greenville County.
The new cases were identified in the following counties:
- Abbeville (3)
- Anderson (7)
- Bamberg (1)
- Barnwell (1)
- Beaufort (2)
- Berkeley (1)
- Charleston (10)
- Clarendon (8)
- Darlington (1)
- Dillon (6)
- Dorchester (1)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (4)
- Florence (24)
- Greenville (43)
- Greenwood (1)
- Horry (2)
- Jasper (2)
- Kershaw (3)
- Lancaster (3)
- Laurens (7)
- Lexington (12)
- Marion (3)
- Marlboro (2)
- Newberry (1)
- Oconee (2)
- Orangeburg (1)
- Pickens (5)
- Richland (50)
- Saluda (7)
- Spartanburg (7)
- Sumter (1)
- Williamsburg (11)
- York (4)
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
