COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Tuesday, DHEC announced another 434 new cases of COVID-19 across the state and 11 additional deaths.
DHEC has seen an uptick of daily case counts in recent days. Over the past four days, more than 1,800 cases have been confirmed.
The total number of confirmed cases of the virus has climbed to 15,228 as of Tuesday.
The number of deaths stands at 568.
Three of Tuesday’s new deaths were from Upstate counties. Two were from Greenville and one from Greenwood.
Greenville County leads the state in confirmed cases, with 2,269 as of Tuesday and DHEC estimates there may as be more than 15,000 possible cases in the county. Tuesday, Greenville County saw 47 new cases.
Richland County saw the largest single-day increase with 80 new cases on Tuesday.
DHEC is urging South Carolina residents to continue practicing social distancing and to wear face masks in public places.
MORE: Public health officials urge South Carolinians to continue social distancing, wearing masks
(1) comment
Ohh My Lord!!!! Lets force another 42.5 million Americans out of jobs. This is unacceptable. We all must stay home to "save lives".
****Protesters, rioters and other racist liberals will be exempt.
