Charleston, SC (FOX Carolina) - Organizers of the 44th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run announced a new date for the event orginially scheduled in March.
The 10K run, originally scheduled for March 27, 2021 is now rescheduled for September 25, 2021.
Orgainzers say the rescheduling is due to COVID-19 concerns and hope the new date will allow participants to enjoy to Bridge Run with all its traditions and feel safe gathering together in larger crowds.
Registration for the event will open March 25, 2021. You can register by clicking here.
