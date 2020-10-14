ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cromer & Company Real Estate on Wednesday hosted its 4th annual Cromer Kicks Cancer event.
The event ran from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Cromer’s office ay 2508 North Main Street in Anderson.
The event featured multiple vendors and t-shirts and AnMed’s mobile Mammogram bus was on site as well.
Cromer said people can schedule mammograms by 864-225-7000.
The company said the money raised from vendor fees and t-shirts will be donated to help fight cancer.
