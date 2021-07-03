GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Our crews are traveling across the Upstate to visit some of the 4th of July celebrations happening this weekend!
The City of Seneca had its Independence Day celebration at Gignilliat Field starting at 2:00 p.m. on July 3. The event included games for kids, food/drink vendors, live entertainment and a fireworks show! The live performances included; Adam Carter, Corey Stevenson, Bad Creek, Dana Jones & The Bruce Caldwell Project and The Tams. Check out these pictures from the celebration!
The City of Seneca's Independence Day Celebration at Gignilliat Field (FOX Carolina, July 3, 2021)
The City of Easley and Ingles Market hosted the Historic Easley 4th of July at Old Market Square in Easley. The event will be on July 3 and July 4 from 3:00 p.m. to around 10:00 p.m. The celebration includes music, games and family fun! Officials are planning to host a fireworks show to end the festivities. The fireworks are expected to happen at around 9:45 p.m. on July 4. Here are some pictures from the event today!
