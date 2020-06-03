COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC announced 17 new deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, including five from the Upstate, and urged South Carolinians to be vigilant in practicing social distancing.
DHEC said more people are returning to work and participating in recreational activities that may involve crowds, so health officials want to encourage people to maintain social distance and wear masks to help limit the spread of the virus.
To reduce the spread, DHEC said everyone should take following precautions:
- Maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth while in public
- Avoid touching frequently touched items
- Regularly wash your hands
- Monitor for symptoms and stay home when sick
In addition to the 17 deaths on Wednesday, DHEC said testing has confirmed an additional 235 cases of the virus.
South Carolina's case count stands at 12,651 with 518 deaths.
