MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - 5-year-old Bennett Gulyas got to live out a dream on Saturday, becoming a police officer for the Mauldin Police Department.
"It's really exciting, he's been through a lot in such a short amount of time and so it's nice to be able to celebrate him, have everyone support him," said Bennett's Mom Lindsey Gulyas.
Bennett was born with
Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, a condition that affects normal blood flow through the heart.
He has already had four heart surgeries in his young life, but like many kids his age he loves Hot Wheels, the lights and sirens of a police cruiser, and the gold badges officers wear.
Thanks to
Make-A-Wish South Carolina, Bennett is now a Mauldin Police Officer.
"It takes months from referral, depending on the wish, to get something like this to take place," said Make-A-Wish South Carolina Board Director Shayla Wilson.
After getting sworn into the department, Bennett got some training with the K-9 and SRT units.
Then it was off to catch a "robber" who stole money from a local State Farm agency.
That "criminal" finally arrested by Officer Bennett at Sunset Park.
Bennett Gulyas, 5, is battling a congenital heart disorder, had a wish to be a police officer and catch thieves for a day (Fox Carolina News/January 29, 2022).
"He's very determined and obviously he's a fighter to get through everything he's been through to get to where he is today with all of his issues. So I think that goes very far into becoming the police officer that he is today," said Cpl. James Madden with the Mauldin Police Department.
It was a day that Bennett, and his family, will be sure to remember for years to come.
Make-A-Wish granted their first wish 42 years ago, to another young boy who also dreamed of becoming a police officer.
