GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville family's Black Panther memorial went viral over the weekend.
The impact of the loss of Chadwick Boseman is being felt all over the world and this post has been shared all over.
Many parents say their kids are connected with the star on such a deep level.
Gray says, "he was so heartbroken. He said 'mommy Black Panther died' and I said yeah. He said he’s not supposed to though he always he always makes it. So for me to have to explain that."
These parents say that in this tragedy they are able to teach their kids about building a legacy truly embodying the phrase that Chadwick Boseman brought to life - Wakanda Forever.
As of Tuesday, the post has 90,000 shares and climbing and it has been seen around the world, reminding us all that the loss of Chadwick Boseman is being felt by people of all ages.
Sade Berry, mom who's post went viral, says, "I actually cried after he did the Wakanda Forever sign and he said it. He said it in the saddest voice ever and it brought tears to my eyes."
Like many parents, Berry says she was forced to have a tough conversation with her little ones, but it's one with a powerful message.
Aventer Gray says, "what a legendary life in 43 years he has blessed us with. So young, but the lasting effects on my children and so many others black children around the world is incomparable."
Gray, a pastor at Relentless Church and mother of two says after watching the movie without the kids, she went back again and again because of the beautifully casted film that highlighted brown skin.
"They need to see representation of themselves on the big screen in this regard," says Gray. She says her son came to her saying, "Black panther is a king. I can be a king. He has his shoulders back, mommy. I like the way he walks. He commanded rooms, not just on screen, but just in his presence. "
Berry says, "I’ll tell him that now it doesn’t matter where you come from you can be anything you want to be"
Hardwork and dedication is why many who knew him say he reached this iconic status - leaving behind a good example for us all to follow.
"I shared with my son that he didn’t just wake up on that screen. There was a process. He embraced the process," says Gray.
For some kids, this is the first time they've seen a person who looked like them playing a superhero and a king.
Berry says, "what made such an impact on me he’s from South Carolina and he did all of this work while sick."
