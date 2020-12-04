A pedestrian walks past the outside pillars of the Bank of England in the City of London, Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. The British pound is recovering after dropping against the world's leading currencies as markets reacted to a downgrade of the U.K.'s cherished triple-A credit rating. The pound was in focus in the wake of last Friday's decision by Moody's to downgrade the U.K.'s credit rating by one notch from the top AAA to AA1. The agency says sluggish growth and rising debt are weakening the British economy's outlook. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)