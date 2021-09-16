COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that South Carolina has officially vaccinated 50 percent of eligible residents.
South Carolina reached 50 percent of residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine back in July, according to the agency.
“Reaching this 50 percent benchmark is a testament to the countless hours DHEC and partner staff have put into putting these life-saving doses into arms,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director in a news release.
Governor McMaster said, "Ultimately, the decision to get vaccinated or not is a personal one, but I would ask every South Carolinian to consult your doctor and speak with trusted family and friends in order to make the most educated decision possible. Two things are clear – the most effective way to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and the vaccine is readily available in every part of the state. If you decide to get vaccinated after thoughtful consideration of all the facts, now is the time to do it."
The agency said it continue efforts to get residents vaccinated through various outreach efforts and events including, opportunities at the University of South Carolina and Clemson University home football games, as well as mobile vaccination clinics which began earlier this month.
