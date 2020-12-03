Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning today, the 50th annual Holiday Fair will return to the Greenville Convention Center, albeit with a few changes due to COVID-19.
The fair, which is an annual shopping tradition for some Upstate residents, will take place December 3 - 5. Organizers say it's one of the region's largest selections of holiday arts, crafts and gifts in one place, boasting over 300 vendors.
"For most vendors, annual shows like Holiday Fair are vital to support their small businesses and their families so we felt it was important to continue with the show this year, adding in new measures to make the event as safe as possible,” said John Wilusz, general manager of Greenville Convention Center.
Changes for 2020 include:
- Holiday Fair is offering advanced online ticket sales to reduce lines and contact points. Tickets online here.
- There will be no separate parking charge to minimize points of contacts.
- Tickets can still be purchased in person at the event. Ticket prices include parking and are $7 for adults and $6 for seniors.
- The show will open one hour earlier each day at 9 AM to reduce congestion.
- The show floor has been expanded this year so that vendor booths can be spaced further apart and aisle traffic decreased.
- Masks are required for all attendees, vendors and staff and hand sanitizer stations will be readily available. Greenville Convention Center will have masks available if needed.
Show Dates and Times:
- Thursday, December 3 9 AM – 8 PM
- Friday, December 4 9 AM – 8 PM
- Saturday, December 5 9 AM – 6 PM
For more information on the event, you can visit their website here.
