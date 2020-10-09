MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fifty-one people were arrested during protests after a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd was released on bail.
Derek Chauvin had been in a Minnesota prison for months as he awaits trial on charges of murder and other counts. He was released Wednesday after posting $1 million bond.
About 300 people later marched peacefully near the site where Floyd was pinned to the ground by Chauvin, but tensions rose later outside a police station.
Police spokesman John Elder said 49 of the arrests were for misdemeanors. Many were cited for unlawful assembly. One person was arrested for fourth-degree assault and another was arrested on a felony warrant.
