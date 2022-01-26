54 dogs rescued from ‘shocking case of animal neglect’ in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A shocking case of animal neglect in Gaston County. Those are the words straight from animal control after they got to the scene and rescued more than 50 dogs.
Those animals are now in the care of five different animal rescues, nursing them back to health.
“When you get the first call it’s always a shock because you know you’re going to see something bad,” said Joann Hager, president of Tri-County Animal Rescue.
Tri-County Animal Rescue jumped into action on Friday when they got the call from Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement, and 54 dogs were found living in dire conditions.
“There were quite a few that were living outside in knee-deep mud, they had not been touched by some humans, they had been fed but they had not been touched so they’re almost completely feral,” said Gee.
Over the weekend, the 54 dogs rescued were split between five animal rescue groups.
Gee said, “It broke their hearts to have them leave, but they understood it was no longer healthy for them and for the dogs, so it was a touching situation to watch it, it was a hard for her to leave the dogs.”
The county says this is a unique animal neglect case and plans to get social services involved for the elder owner.
Animal Care and enforcement will allow them to keep four dogs, but under the conditions that the dogs get spayed and neutered, the owner comply with a checklist, and there will be visits to check conditions of the home.
Tri-County Animal Rescue tells WBTV that it will take some time until the rescued dogs are adoptable.
Some will need a few weeks, and others may take months before they are healthy enough for adoption.
Tri-County Animal Rescue says people can help by donating money to the animal rescue groups involved or donating to the shelter providing spay and neutering for the dogs in this case.
