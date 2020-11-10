COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster announced Tuesday that they will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the 54th Annual Governor’s Carolighting at the South Carolina State House on Sunday, November 22.
The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the governor's office said people who cannot attend in person will be able to see a live stream from SCETV.
"The Carolighting is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the Christmas season,” said Gov. McMaster in a news release. “Peggy and I are excited to welcome all of our friends to the State House for this year's event."
This year's tree is a 30-foot-tall Concolor Fir, from Pinetum Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland, and will be decorated with 13,000 lights and 900 ornaments. TimberTech of Greer will donate delivery services for the 15th consecutive year.
Due to COVID-19, the event will be limited to 125 attendees. McMaster said attendees will need to reserve a ticket if they wish to attend. Masks will be required of all attendees, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
This year’s Carolighting is sponsored by Experience Columbia SC, The Columbia Garden Club, and The Garden Club of South Carolina.
