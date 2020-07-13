GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man has been arrested after leading troopers on a chase through Greenville County.
Troopers say the pursuit began around 12:55 p.m. on July 13. They were reportedly trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation along I-385, but the suspect vehicle failed to stop.
The chase ended when the suspect abandoned his vehicle on Brentwood Circle and fled the scene.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office were eventually able to apprehend the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Gregory Garrison.
He's been charged with under suspension third offense, failure to stop for blue lights and speeding.
No one was injured, though a trooper's patrol unit was reportedly damaged during the pursuit.
