RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday that over 6,000 individuals have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
As of 11 a.m. on April 18, NCDHHS says there were 6,140 reported cases of COVID-19 in 93 counties. 164 people have tragically passed away as a result of the virus.
388 people are currently hospitalized and being treated.
NCDHHS says they've completed 76,211 coronavirus tests in their state laboratories.
Mecklenburg County continues to see the highest number of cases, with 1,153 and 24 deaths.
